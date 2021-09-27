Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 8,819 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) by 27.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,819 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $600,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 56,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 12,978 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 206,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 26,402 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund alerts:

Shares of EGF stock opened at $12.73 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.80. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $13.48.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.