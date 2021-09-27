Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) by 67.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,751 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Retractable Technologies were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $3,941,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Retractable Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,010,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,954,000 after buying an additional 7,430 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Retractable Technologies by 164.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 5,614 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $586,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Retractable Technologies by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after buying an additional 26,063 shares during the period. 16.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN:RVP opened at $11.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.25 million, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Retractable Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $21.50.

Retractable Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and market of safety needle devices for the healthcare industry. It offers injection devices, blood collection devices, and infusion devices. The company was founded by Thomas J. Shaw on May 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Little Elm, TX.

