Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $313,000 Position in AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,720 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AMMO were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of POWW. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMMO in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMMO in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMMO in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMMO in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMMO in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

Get AMMO alerts:

In related news, President Robert Goodmanson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $63,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 18.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of POWW stock opened at $6.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $712.86 million, a PE ratio of -315.00 and a beta of -0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.06 and a 200-day moving average of $7.07. AMMO, Inc. has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $10.37.

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. AMMO had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.96%. Analysts anticipate that AMMO, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

POWW has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMMO from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of AMMO from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of AMMO from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

AMMO Company Profile

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for AMMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.