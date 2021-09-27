Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $302,000 Stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,435 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 16.0% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 7,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO C. David Cone sold 271,518 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $7,439,593.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,618,115.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $26.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.35. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $33.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.06). Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TMHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

