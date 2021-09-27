Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $294,000 Holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,884 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 2,423.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the first quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 23.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

CBU opened at $67.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.70. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.63 and a 1 year high of $82.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.78.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 30.51%. The firm had revenue of $151.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is 53.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.