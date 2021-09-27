Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 804 Shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.24% of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

BKAG stock opened at $49.61 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.88 and a 200-day moving average of $49.45. BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.66 and a fifty-two week high of $51.03.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.