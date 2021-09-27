Adshares (ADS) Price Reaches $1.05 on Exchanges

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 27th. During the last week, Adshares has traded down 11% against the dollar. Adshares has a total market cap of $16.43 million and $176,549.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Adshares coin can now be bought for $1.05 or 0.00002456 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.27 or 0.00089268 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00014167 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 63.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Starbound (SBD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

Adshares uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 15,606,143 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Adshares is adshares.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Buying and Selling Adshares

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

