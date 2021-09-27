Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $679.57.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $622.71 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $639.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $559.77. The company has a market cap of $296.66 billion, a PE ratio of 53.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $673.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total value of $720,550.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 25,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,891,738.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total transaction of $27,704.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,804,082.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,737 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,558 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Amundi bought a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,343,473,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Adobe by 1,842.5% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 682,153 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $402,311,000 after acquiring an additional 647,036 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,622,406 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,246,613,000 after acquiring an additional 601,668 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,455,410,000 after acquiring an additional 527,558 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 208.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 740,233 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $351,883,000 after acquiring an additional 500,297 shares during the period. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.