Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) CEO Sells $24,810,400.00 in Stock

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ADBE stock traded down $19.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $603.62. 216,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,235,891. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $673.88. The company has a market capitalization of $287.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $639.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $559.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Adobe in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $770.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $679.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 581,442 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $340,516,000 after acquiring an additional 22,976 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $520,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,959,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 15.7% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 591 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

