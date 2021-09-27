ADF Group Inc. (TSE:DRX) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.01

ADF Group Inc. (TSE:DRX) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, September 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of TSE:DRX opened at C$1.69 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.28, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$55.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22. ADF Group has a 1 year low of C$1.02 and a 1 year high of C$2.38.

ADF Group (TSE:DRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$73.17 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ADF Group will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

ADF Group Inc engages in the design and engineering of connections; and fabrication and installation of complex steel structures and heavy steel built-ups primarily in Canada and the United States. The company offers products and services for various segments of the non-residential construction market, including office towers and high-rises, commercial and recreational buildings, airport facilities, industrial complexes, and transport infrastructures; and miscellaneous and architectural metalwork services.

