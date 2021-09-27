ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Director Sells $1,006,862.34 in Stock

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Director Brian Hirsch sold 50,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total transaction of $1,006,862.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Brian Hirsch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 2nd, Brian Hirsch sold 123,518 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $2,476,535.90.

ACVA stock opened at $19.39 on Monday. ACV Auctions Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.85 and a twelve month high of $37.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.01.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $97.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.37 million. Research analysts expect that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACVA. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 397.2% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,324,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454,811 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in ACV Auctions in the first quarter valued at $72,199,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in ACV Auctions in the second quarter valued at $53,318,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in ACV Auctions by 1,683.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,874,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,048,000 after buying an additional 1,769,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 28,558.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,454,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,357 shares in the last quarter. 26.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACV Auctions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.73.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

