Ace Global Business Acquisition Limited’s (NASDAQ:ACBAU) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on October 4th

Ace Global Business Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:ACBAU) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, October 4th. Ace Global Business Acquisition had issued 4,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on April 6th. The total size of the offering was $40,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

ACBAU stock opened at $10.39 on Monday. Ace Global Business Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $11.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.49.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ace Global Business Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,856,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ace Global Business Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,062,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ace Global Business Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $544,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Ace Global Business Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $489,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ace Global Business Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,098,000.

Ace Global Business Acquisition Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

