Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $113.00 to $179.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Acceleron Pharma traded as high as $176.80 and last traded at $174.20, with a volume of 9748 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $167.65.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.77.

In related news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 57,814 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $7,326,768.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 6,650 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total value of $997,832.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,100 shares of company stock valued at $12,222,416 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XLRN. Darwin Global Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 60.4% in the first quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 1,505,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,095,000 after purchasing an additional 566,522 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion raised its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 137.4% in the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 458,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,507,000 after purchasing an additional 265,209 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP bought a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the first quarter worth about $32,815,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the second quarter worth about $28,456,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 7,675.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 197,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,126,000 after purchasing an additional 195,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.19 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.00.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.18). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 221.15% and a negative return on equity of 26.79%. Analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Acceleron Pharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

