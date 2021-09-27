Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) by 78.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 69,647 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Acacia Research were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 164,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 19,284 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 4.4% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 328,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 13,939 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 19.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,037,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,203,000 after purchasing an additional 495,595 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 12.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 795,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 91,088 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Acacia Research by 126.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter. 59.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Acacia Research alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Acacia Research from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of ACTG opened at $7.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $354.19 million, a PE ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.03. Acacia Research Co. has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $9.09.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Acacia Research had a negative net margin of 107.81% and a negative return on equity of 21.60%. The business had revenue of $17.40 million for the quarter.

About Acacia Research

Acacia Research Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, and patents technologies through its subsidiaries. Its operating subsidiaries assist patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios, the protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use, the generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies and, if necessary, with the enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.