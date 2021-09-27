Abyss 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $243,867.00 (ABYSS)

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 27th. Over the last week, Abyss has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. Abyss has a market capitalization of $6.80 million and approximately $243,867.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Abyss coin can currently be bought for $0.0298 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00055597 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.41 or 0.00127181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00011971 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00043750 BTC.

Abyss Coin Profile

ABYSS is a coin. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. The official website for Abyss is abyss.finance . Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Abyss Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Abyss using one of the exchanges listed above.

