abrdn plc Takes Position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in POST. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 19,919.3% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 940,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,900,000 after purchasing an additional 936,208 shares in the last quarter. AREX Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Post during the first quarter valued at $18,369,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 3.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,626,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,445,000 after purchasing an additional 121,939 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 63.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 276,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,219,000 after purchasing an additional 106,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC bought a new position in Post in the first quarter valued at about $10,572,000. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POST stock opened at $108.52 on Monday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.43 and a fifty-two week high of $117.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04 and a beta of 0.81.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). Post had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Equities analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David P. Skarie sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $94,783.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,243 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,866.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Grote sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $327,892.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,475.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Post from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.63.

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

