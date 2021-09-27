abrdn plc Takes $298,000 Position in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,043,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,892,000 after acquiring an additional 264,220 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 359.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 111,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 87,112 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Office Properties Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,989,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 913,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,139,000 after purchasing an additional 68,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 255,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after purchasing an additional 43,146 shares during the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley upped their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Office Properties Income Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPI opened at $25.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Office Properties Income Trust has a 52 week low of $17.62 and a 52 week high of $31.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -36.10 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.98 and its 200-day moving average is $28.06.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($2.51). Office Properties Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $137.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.54 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

About Office Properties Income Trust

Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

