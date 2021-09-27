abrdn plc Increases Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 831 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in EnerSys by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys in the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,835,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 4,822.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Get EnerSys alerts:

ENS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research raised EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet cut EnerSys from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

ENS stock opened at $75.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.43. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $63.03 and a 1 year high of $104.47.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $814.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.10 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 4.92%. On average, equities research analysts expect that EnerSys will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 15.59%.

In other EnerSys news, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 4,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.26, for a total transaction of $379,668.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,981.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $603,642.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,655 shares in the company, valued at $19,015,148.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

About EnerSys

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.