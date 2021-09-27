abrdn plc Has $111,000 Stake in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) by 110.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,050 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Franklin Street Properties were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FSP. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 2.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 106,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 2.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 157,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 0.6% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 660,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 4.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 109,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares during the period. 83.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FSP opened at $4.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $498.31 million, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $6.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.57.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Franklin Street Properties had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 19.16%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which involves in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

