abrdn plc Boosts Position in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

abrdn plc lifted its position in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 118.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,528 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 410.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,928 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the first quarter worth $61,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the second quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

In related news, Director Terry Considine purchased 76,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.61 per share, with a total value of $502,459.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:AIV opened at $6.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.79 and a beta of 1.03. Apartment Investment and Management has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $7.74.

Apartment Investment and Management Profile

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.