AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,083,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,896 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $122,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,272,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517,035 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in AbbVie by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,730,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,757 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in AbbVie by 291.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,073,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287,225 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in AbbVie by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,700,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,002,000. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.47.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $107.07 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.82. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.11 and a twelve month high of $121.53. The company has a market capitalization of $189.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

