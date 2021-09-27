$95.23 Million in Sales Expected for Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) will report $95.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $95.60 million and the lowest is $94.87 million. Hallmark Financial Services posted sales of $122.44 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full year sales of $399.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $397.90 million to $401.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $379.65 million, with estimates ranging from $375.10 million to $384.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hallmark Financial Services.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $101.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.28 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 11.11% and a negative net margin of 5.40%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HALL. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALL opened at $3.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.21. Hallmark Financial Services has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $5.70.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto; excess and surplus (E&S) casualty; E&S property; professional liability; and aerospace and programs business units.

