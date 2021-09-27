$9.54 Million in Sales Expected for TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) to announce $9.54 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for TransAct Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.48 million and the highest is $9.60 million. TransAct Technologies posted sales of $7.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will report full-year sales of $37.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $37.35 million to $37.73 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $59.16 million, with estimates ranging from $58.88 million to $59.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TransAct Technologies.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 26.16%.

TACT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research boosted their target price on TransAct Technologies from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered TransAct Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in TransAct Technologies by 6.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in TransAct Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 263,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TransAct Technologies by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in TransAct Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 129,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Finally, Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its position in TransAct Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 577,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,924,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TACT traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.16. 9,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,086. The company has a market cap of $127.31 million, a P/E ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.27. TransAct Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.81 and a 1 year high of $17.18.

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

