8,400 Shares in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Bought by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 57,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 22,351 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 15,329 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $559,000. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

ILPT stock opened at $25.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a current ratio of 7.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.00. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.76 and a fifty-two week high of $27.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.87 and a 200-day moving average of $25.64.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.18). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 39.63%. Equities analysts predict that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 70.97%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ILPT shares. B. Riley increased their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

