$820,000.00 in Sales Expected for Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) will post $820,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Novan’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $810,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $840,000.00. Novan reported sales of $1.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 37.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novan will report full-year sales of $3.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.59 million to $3.25 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.85 million, with estimates ranging from $1.80 million to $3.55 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Novan.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.14. Novan had a negative return on equity of 274.05% and a negative net margin of 759.49%. The firm had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.84 million.

Shares of NOVN traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $8.36. 3,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,110,697. The company has a market capitalization of $157.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of -0.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.24. Novan has a one year low of $4.33 and a one year high of $25.90.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novan in the second quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Novan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,325,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Novan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,946,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novan during the second quarter worth about $1,041,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Novan during the second quarter worth about $419,000. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novan, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in leveraging nitric oxide’s natural antiviral and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its products pipeline include SB204, SB206, SB208, and SB414. The company was founded by Mark Schoenfisch and Nathan Stasko in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

