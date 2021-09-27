7,558 Shares in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Purchased by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,706,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,414,000 after buying an additional 27,652 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 8.2% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 21,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period.

Shares of BIPC opened at $58.85 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $80.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.67%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

