7,521 Shares in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) Purchased by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. F3Logic LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 30.5% during the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,571,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,257,000 after purchasing an additional 601,487 shares during the period. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,037,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,467,000 after acquiring an additional 14,616 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 1,179,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,692,000 after acquiring an additional 48,544 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 23.6% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 859,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,817,000 after acquiring an additional 164,353 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 768,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,300,000 after acquiring an additional 103,266 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PTBD opened at $27.24 on Monday. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.85 and a 12-month high of $29.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.55.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.