70,752 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 70,752 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,646,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 24,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 158,453 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 224,099 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 26,728 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,365,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,974,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMD. Susquehanna raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.85.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $13,510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,816,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,418,452.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total transaction of $218,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,285,106.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 437,420 shares of company stock worth $45,582,032 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMD stock traded down $1.07 on Monday, reaching $104.73. 407,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,003,379. The company has a market capitalization of $127.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $122.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.96.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

