$68.40 Million in Sales Expected for Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) will announce $68.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Meridian Bioscience’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $69.30 million and the lowest is $67.50 million. Meridian Bioscience reported sales of $64.15 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will report full year sales of $310.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $309.20 million to $311.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $283.25 million, with estimates ranging from $281.50 million to $285.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Meridian Bioscience.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.09). Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The firm had revenue of $63.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.12 million.

VIVO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Meridian Bioscience from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Meridian Bioscience from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of VIVO traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.24. 142,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,796. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.13 million, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.48. Meridian Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $15.45 and a fifty-two week high of $30.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.19.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 148,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 107,323.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 13,952 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 401,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,901,000 after buying an additional 64,056 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

