635,992 Shares in Merida Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:MCMJ) Acquired by Highbridge Capital Management LLC

Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Merida Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:MCMJ) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 635,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,328,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC grew its holdings in Merida Merger Corp. I by 10.8% in the first quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC now owns 1,152,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,383,000 after purchasing an additional 112,011 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Merida Merger Corp. I in the first quarter worth $3,952,000. Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in Merida Merger Corp. I by 559.2% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 148,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 125,812 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Merida Merger Corp. I in the first quarter worth $1,041,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Merida Merger Corp. I in the first quarter worth $864,000. 61.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MCMJ remained flat at $$9.99 on Monday. 172,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,961. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.96. Merida Merger Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $11.24.

Merida Merger Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

