6,267 Shares in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Acquired by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 31.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 103,736 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 24,793 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 19.2% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 59,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 9,519 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 9.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 320,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,151,000 after acquiring an additional 27,055 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koppers during the first quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 59.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Koppers stock opened at $31.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $666.84 million, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.80. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.75 and a twelve month high of $39.44.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $441.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.23 million. Koppers had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KOP. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Koppers

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

