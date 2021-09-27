50,000 Shares in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRCU) Purchased by P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRCU) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,845,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the 1st quarter valued at about $548,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Firsthand Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $398,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DCRCU traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,753. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.52. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $14.96.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company is based in Menlo Park, California.

