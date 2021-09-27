$476.95 Million in Sales Expected for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) to report sales of $476.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $473.00 million to $480.90 million. Healthpeak Properties posted sales of $597.74 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will report full year sales of $1.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Healthpeak Properties.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Argus boosted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.85.

PEAK opened at $34.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.69. Healthpeak Properties has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $37.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.76 and a 200 day moving average of $34.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.17%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PEAK. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 23.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 70,123,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,742,000 after buying an additional 13,345,452 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 314.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,547,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,329,000 after buying an additional 3,449,768 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the second quarter worth $97,057,000. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 24.2% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 4,966,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,650,000 after purchasing an additional 966,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the second quarter worth $31,604,000. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

