$44.26 Million in Sales Expected for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) to post sales of $44.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $25.10 million and the highest is $55.37 million. Lindblad Expeditions posted sales of $1.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4,239.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will report full year sales of $122.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $82.00 million to $144.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $363.95 million, with estimates ranging from $308.30 million to $415.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lindblad Expeditions.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.11). Lindblad Expeditions had a negative net margin of 681.89% and a negative return on equity of 758.61%. The company had revenue of $15.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.77 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Monday, August 30th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

In other news, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 11,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $191,235.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 10.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,295,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,806,000 after buying an additional 674,193 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,119,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,933,000 after buying an additional 52,012 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,650,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,429,000 after buying an additional 11,542 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 3.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,599,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,241,000 after buying an additional 59,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the first quarter worth approximately $19,165,000. 63.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LIND traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.54. 3,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,141. The company has a market capitalization of $729.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58. Lindblad Expeditions has a twelve month low of $7.13 and a twelve month high of $21.91.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lindblad Expeditions (LIND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.