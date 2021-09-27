$389.80 Million in Sales Expected for Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) will report $389.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Welbilt’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $363.70 million and the highest is $408.00 million. Welbilt posted sales of $298.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Welbilt will report full year sales of $1.48 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Welbilt.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Welbilt had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Welbilt’s revenue was up 92.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WBT shares. CL King cut shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. William Blair cut shares of Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays cut shares of Welbilt from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.38.

NYSE WBT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.50. 1,303,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,368,176. Welbilt has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $25.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 58.75 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.39 and its 200-day moving average is $21.63.

In other Welbilt news, EVP Richard N. Caron sold 15,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $361,149.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WBT. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the 1st quarter valued at $988,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Welbilt by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Welbilt by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Welbilt by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 26,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Welbilt by 217.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,692,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,001,000 after buying an additional 5,266,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

