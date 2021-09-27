$37.35 Million in Sales Expected for NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) will announce $37.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NanoString Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $37.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $37.59 million. NanoString Technologies reported sales of $31.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will report full-year sales of $146.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $145.00 million to $150.03 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $189.14 million, with estimates ranging from $184.40 million to $195.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow NanoString Technologies.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.77% and a negative net margin of 74.15%. The firm had revenue of $33.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.30 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.20.

NanoString Technologies stock traded down $1.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.73. The company had a trading volume of 417,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,917. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.44. NanoString Technologies has a 1-year low of $34.31 and a 1-year high of $86.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -21.53 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 10.14 and a current ratio of 10.81.

In other news, SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 23,114 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $1,413,189.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 7,845 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total value of $407,783.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,657.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,459 shares of company stock worth $2,082,813 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,641,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $173,586,000 after buying an additional 108,011 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,265,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 444.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,403,000 after buying an additional 79,533 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. raised its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 15,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 5,978 shares during the period.

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

