3,095 Shares in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Bought by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,095 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 70.7% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter worth $38,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 78.5% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Societe Generale raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.58.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $148.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $35.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.36. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.03 and a fifty-two week high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 41.40%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

