$3.51 Billion in Sales Expected for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) will post $3.51 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Berry Global Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.29 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.60 billion. Berry Global Group posted sales of $3.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will report full-year sales of $13.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.47 billion to $13.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $13.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.47 billion to $14.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Berry Global Group.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on BERY. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BERY. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 648,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,789,000 after buying an additional 13,152 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Berry Global Group by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,683,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,400,000 after acquiring an additional 261,016 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 405,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,420,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth about $7,213,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 189.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after buying an additional 34,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

BERY stock opened at $62.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.65. Berry Global Group has a one year low of $45.68 and a one year high of $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Berry Global Group (BERY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.