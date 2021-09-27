$3.32 Billion in Sales Expected for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) will report sales of $3.32 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Aramark’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.29 billion and the highest is $3.34 billion. Aramark posted sales of $2.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aramark will report full-year sales of $11.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.84 billion to $11.99 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $15.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.15 billion to $16.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aramark.

Get Aramark alerts:

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Aramark had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. Aramark’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays cut shares of Aramark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aramark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.13.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Aramark in the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Aramark in the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Aramark by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aramark during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000.

ARMK traded up $0.89 on Friday, reaching $34.14. The company had a trading volume of 6,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,063. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.59. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.79 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.12. Aramark has a 52-week low of $25.65 and a 52-week high of $43.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently -258.82%.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aramark (ARMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.