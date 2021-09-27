$3.30 Million in Sales Expected for Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) will post $3.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Solid Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.00 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will report full year sales of $11.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.93 million to $14.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $12.73 million, with estimates ranging from $9.50 million to $15.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Solid Biosciences.

Get Solid Biosciences alerts:

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SLDB shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Solid Biosciences in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital cut their target price on Solid Biosciences from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Solid Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.32.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLDB. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Solid Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Solid Biosciences by 83.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Solid Biosciences by 23.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,475,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,688,000 after purchasing an additional 477,962 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Solid Biosciences by 16.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 543,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 75,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Solid Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 72.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLDB opened at $2.67 on Monday. Solid Biosciences has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $11.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.75 and its 200-day moving average is $3.96. The company has a market capitalization of $294.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.95.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Solid Biosciences (SLDB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.