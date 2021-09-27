$292.07 Million in Sales Expected for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) to report sales of $292.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Medpace’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $297.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $286.90 million. Medpace posted sales of $230.37 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Medpace will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Medpace.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $278.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.20 million. Medpace had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 21.74%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MEDP. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.90 target price on shares of Medpace in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

MEDP stock traded down $7.18 on Wednesday, hitting $191.03. 3,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,149. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.64 and a beta of 1.33. Medpace has a 1-year low of $105.48 and a 1-year high of $199.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $182.31 and a 200-day moving average of $175.59.

In other Medpace news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 14,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.29, for a total value of $2,664,692.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,002,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,176,663.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 12,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total transaction of $2,309,533.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 191,489 shares of company stock worth $34,905,799. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MEDP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Medpace in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 88.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 13,962.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 14,381 shares during the period. 76.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

