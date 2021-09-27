$270,000.00 in Sales Expected for Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) to report $270,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gevo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $350,000.00 and the lowest is $190,000.00. Gevo posted sales of $190,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gevo will report full year sales of $1.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $1.76 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.36 million, with estimates ranging from $2.72 million to $6.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Gevo.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The energy company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Gevo had a negative net margin of 4,297.25% and a negative return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.58 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Gevo in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ GEVO opened at $6.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.34 and a beta of 3.34. Gevo has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $15.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 15.24 and a current ratio of 15.34.

In related news, VP Geoffrey Thomas Jr. Williams sold 51,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $411,554.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEVO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gevo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gevo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Gevo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gevo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Gevo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. 36.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

