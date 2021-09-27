$248.43 Million in Sales Expected for Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) will announce sales of $248.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Abiomed’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $251.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $241.45 million. Abiomed reported sales of $209.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abiomed will report full year sales of $1.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.05 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Abiomed.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. Abiomed had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $252.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.81 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abiomed has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $360.00.

Shares of Abiomed stock opened at $350.36 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $344.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $320.89. The company has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.27, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.31. Abiomed has a 1 year low of $242.73 and a 1 year high of $387.40.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 7,037 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $2,462,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,637,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul Thomas sold 663 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.77, for a total value of $219,300.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,663 shares of company stock valued at $12,469,301. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABMD. Ownership Capital B.V. bought a new stake in Abiomed during the 2nd quarter worth about $188,570,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Abiomed by 4,427.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 483,180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $150,805,000 after purchasing an additional 472,508 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Abiomed by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 937,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $298,700,000 after purchasing an additional 370,442 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Abiomed by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 905,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $288,766,000 after purchasing an additional 216,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Abiomed by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,633,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,134,024,000 after purchasing an additional 191,084 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Abiomed

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

