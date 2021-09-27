2,478 Shares in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Purchased by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 129.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 11,494 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $225,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 162.7% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 6,345 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 61.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 17,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,825,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FMHI opened at $56.14 on Monday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $51.61 and a 12 month high of $57.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.89.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

