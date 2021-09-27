2,227 Shares in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) Acquired by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $5,659,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 478.4% in the 1st quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 180,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 148,961 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,033,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,735,000 after acquiring an additional 138,774 shares in the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management boosted its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 766,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,840,000 after purchasing an additional 133,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 386,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,475,000 after purchasing an additional 103,518 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PHB opened at $19.58 on Monday. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.37 and a 1 year high of $19.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.46.

