2,227 Shares in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) Acquired by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Posted by on Sep 27th, 2021

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $5,659,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 478.4% in the 1st quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 180,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 148,961 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,033,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,735,000 after acquiring an additional 138,774 shares in the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management boosted its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 766,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,840,000 after purchasing an additional 133,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 386,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,475,000 after purchasing an additional 103,518 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PHB opened at $19.58 on Monday. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.37 and a 1 year high of $19.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.46.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.