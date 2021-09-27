20,998 Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Purchased by Contrarius Investment Management Ltd

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 20,998 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,076,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Target by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Target by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 609 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 964 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Target by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 281 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.30.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total transaction of $785,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,244,112.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total value of $3,650,792.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 136,744 shares of company stock worth $34,106,184 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $0.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $240.59. 39,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,386,128. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $150.80 and a 1-year high of $267.06. The company has a market capitalization of $117.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.38 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

Target announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

