$20.35 Million in Sales Expected for Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) will post $20.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gaia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $20.11 million to $20.59 million. Gaia reported sales of $17.54 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Gaia will report full-year sales of $80.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $79.49 million to $80.92 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $93.82 million, with estimates ranging from $93.02 million to $94.62 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gaia.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Gaia had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $19.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GAIA shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GAIA. FMR LLC grew its position in Gaia by 20.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,093,000 after acquiring an additional 302,072 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gaia during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,137,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Gaia by 97.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 140,102 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in Gaia during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,536,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Gaia during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gaia stock opened at $9.78 on Monday. Gaia has a 12-month low of $8.91 and a 12-month high of $15.06. The company has a market cap of $188.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.19.

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

