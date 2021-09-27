$2.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) will announce earnings of $2.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Valmont Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.57 and the lowest is $2.41. Valmont Industries posted earnings of $1.99 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valmont Industries will report full year earnings of $10.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.60 to $10.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $12.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.75 to $12.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Valmont Industries.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.56. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The company had revenue of $894.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. Valmont Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VMI. FMR LLC increased its position in Valmont Industries by 329.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,031,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,558,000 after acquiring an additional 791,504 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,442,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 49,353.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 346,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,831,000 after buying an additional 345,971 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,107,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 379.2% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 324,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,119,000 after buying an additional 256,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VMI opened at $239.58 on Friday. Valmont Industries has a 1 year low of $117.36 and a 1 year high of $265.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.45%.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

