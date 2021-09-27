-$2.32 EPS Expected for Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) to report ($2.32) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.46). Reata Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($1.94) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($8.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.03) to ($8.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($9.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.56) to ($8.18). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.13. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a negative net margin of 3,498.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.03) EPS. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,462,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

RETA stock traded up $2.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $112.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,051. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $76.34 and a 1 year high of $186.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.98 and its 200-day moving average is $115.04.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

