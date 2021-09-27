$2.20 Billion in Sales Expected for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) to announce sales of $2.20 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.26 billion and the lowest is $2.16 billion. Insight Enterprises posted sales of $1.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full year sales of $8.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.94 billion to $9.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $9.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.34 billion to $9.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Insight Enterprises.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NSIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Insight Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In other Insight Enterprises news, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 600 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total value of $60,546.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at $179,720.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 2,400 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $231,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,732 shares of company stock valued at $952,197. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,907 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 8.9% during the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 6.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.04. 8,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.84. Insight Enterprises has a one year low of $52.63 and a one year high of $107.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.15 and its 200 day moving average is $98.87.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

